Rep. Mac Thornberry not seeking re-election

(AMARILLO) KFDX/KJTL — Rep. Mac Thornberry will not be seeking re-election in 2020, according to a press release.

“It has been a great honor to serve the people of the 13th District of Texas as their congressman for the last 25 years,” Rep. Mac Thornberry said. “They have given me opportunities to serve the nation in ways I could have never imagined, including as Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.”

Thornberry goes on to say, “We are reminded, however, that ‘for everything, there is a season,’ and I believe that the time has come for a change.  Therefore, I will not be a candidate for re-election in the 2020 election.”

Thornberry thanked his family and colleges for their support throughout his 25-year career as U.S. Congressman.

“In January 2021, I will no longer have the honor of representing the people of the 13th District of Texas, but I will never be indifferent to the responsibility each of us has to serve and protect our beloved nation,” Representative Mac Thornberry said.

