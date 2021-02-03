Reps. James Frank, Drew Springer file bills for MSU Texas transition into TTU System

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Midwestern State University is moving forward in its transition into the Texas Tech University System.

Representative James Frank announced on his Facebook page that he has drafted a bill HB 1522 that finalizes MSU’s membership in the TTU system while outlining further changes needed in the school’s transition.

Rep. Frank also said Rep. Drew Springer has drafted his own bill on MSU’s transition and will work with Rep. Springer to get both bills passed in both chambers.

To view HB 1522, click here.