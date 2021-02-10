Sen. Springer, Rep. Frank introduce bills to transfer MSU into TTU system

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Midwestern State University is one step closer to transferring to the Texas Tech University System.

A bill introduced last month by district 30 state senator Drew Springer and 69th district representative James Frank would incorporate Midwestern State University into Texas Tech’s university school system.

It’s a move that both state lawmakers feel would bring added prestige to a university-bound to climb even higher.

“Lubbock, Wichita Falls, cut from the same cloth, hard working, conservative individuals wanting to do better for themselves but also not afraid of helping the students and our youth that will be the next generation to lead this state,” Rep. Drew Springer said.

If passed, MSU would become the third school added to the Texas Tech University System alongside Angelo State University.