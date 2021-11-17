Republican candidate for Wichita County Judge kicking off campaign

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A native Wichitan and Chief of Staff for Texas Representative James Frank is kicking off his campaign for Wichita County Judge ahead of the Republican primary elections in March 2022.

Jim Johnson will be hosting his campaign kickoff event in front of the south steps of the Wichita County Courthouse on Friday, November 19, beginning at 9 a.m.

Johnson will be introduced by James Frank and offer remarks on his campaign.

“Though we’ve been working hard behind the scenes for several weeks, I’m excited to formally kick things off and talk about my vision for Wichita County and why I am running for County Judge,” Johnson said. “This is a wonderful place to live, work, and raise a family, and I want to help ensure we have a county government that is excellent and efficient in everything it does.”

Johnson is a native Wichitan, has lived in Wichita Falls for most of his life, and has been in public service for over a decade.

Before Johnson served as Chief of Staff for Representative James Frank, he worked in Congressman Mac Thornberry’s Wichita Falls office for 5 years.

Johnson said he’s had a front-row seat to the substantial political and cultural transitions that have been happening at the state and national level and is well-versed in the issues facing local government.

“Most people have lost trust in the institutions of American society, and with good reason. Unfortunately, that includes government at all levels,” Johnson said. “I want to help restore that trust by ensuring that the county government is transparent and responsive to those it serves.”

In kicking off his campaign, Johnson will be highlighting the importance of a county judge that wants to serve and is able to listen and work alongside others.

“First and foremost, I have a heart for serving people,” Johnson said. “Second, I understand that the county judge is not a king—he is not a person who can succeed unilaterally.”