Republican candidate vying for 13th Congressional District discusses impact impeachment has on nation

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Another Republican candidate for District 13th stopped by the KFDX studio to talk about how impeachment results may impact the Republican Party going forward.

Diane Knowlton is a Clay County native who said she hopes to fight to protect constitutional rights if elected. She believes that the impeachment vote sets a very dangerous precedent for the country.

Knowlton said she believes the democrats who voted in favor of impeachment were in fact abusing their power.

“We’re already a really divided nation, and I think we’re going to feel, unfortunately, even more divided as we’re going into the 2020 election, and even and even the 2021 congressional term,” Knowlton said.

Knowlton is now the 15th republican to announce candidacy for the 13th Congressional seat and said her background in business and law is what Congress needs to address its government spending crisis, which she also believes is another major issue the nation faces.

Watch her full interview here.