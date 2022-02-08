WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Voters in Wichita County got the chance to hear from the two Republican candidates for Wichita County judge about how they’ll work to tackle some of the obstacles facing the county.

Candidates Rick Hatcher and Jim Johnson took to the debate floor to answer some anticipated questions in hopes of showcasing why they’d be the best choice for Wichita County Judge.

“I’m just ready to get in there and do this thing. It’s a business, it really has to be looked at like a business,” Hatcher said.

“The focus of the county judge since the job is primarily an administrative one, first of all, is going to be to make sure we’re doing what we have to do,” Johnson said.

Those were the primary standpoints for the candidates during their eye-opening debate.

Hatcher, a lifelong resident of the county and former city councilor and Johnson, who has history serving as a chief of staff, say they know the strengths of our county as well as areas that need to be improved like the county budget.

“When the time comes to work the budget we’re going to look at each budget and we’re going to try and see if there’s anything that’s not working well within that budget maybe were overpaying for something,” Hatcher said.

“As far as specific things that could be cut now I think that what we need to look at moving forward is how we can change budget processes to make sure that we’re getting the best bang for our buck,” Johnson said.

While both candidates say taking a close look at the budget will be among their main priorities if elected, they still want to be sure there’s enough funds allocated to things like resources for our veterans and maintaining county roads and bridges.

“Sheppard Air Force Base, if it goes away, we are so going away. We have to protect that relationship. Our veterans have gone outdone the hard stuff and they come back and they need these services,” Hatcher said.

“Our community supports and loves our military base and our airmen and airwomen that are there part of that is in appreciation for our veterans,” Johnson said.

Johnson and Hatcher say they know they’ll have big shoes to fill if elected to the seat held by Judge Woody Gossom since 1999, and it’s a role they say they’ll take with pride.

“I believe in diving into the commissioner’s court with 41 meetings shows my commitment to the job and that I’ll be ready on day one,” Hatcher said.

“Anytime you get new leadership you have the chance to take a look at things and see what you’re doing well, what you can stand to improve and how you could be better, and I think everybody can agree that we can always get better,” Johnson said.

The debate offered Wichita County voters an opportunity to see exactly where these candidates stand on the issues important to them.

Early voting runs from February 14 through the 25 and the last day to apply for a ballot by mail is February 18. The state’s primary election is March 1.