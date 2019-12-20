Republican US Senate candidate hosts meet and greet in WF

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Mark Yancey believes U.S. Senator John Cornyn could be doing more to represent Texans in Washington. It’s one of the reasons why he is running against a member of his own party.

“John Cornyn is doing his own damage,” Yancey said. “He’s got a 35% approval rating in the state of Texas. If you worked here at NBC and got a 35 percent approval rating, you wouldn’t have a job long. He acts one way in Texas and he acts every different way in Washington, D.C.”

On Thursday night, Yancey held a meet and greet with at About Thyme Cafe in Wichita Falls, discussing the impeachment of Donald Trump, student loan debt, the economy, jobs, healthcare and more.

Yancey is from Dallas and is the chairman and CEO of Attacca International, an independent, privately-held firm. He describes himself as a Reagan Republican, who is fiscally conservative, in favor of the limited government, a strong military that embraces a “needs-based military spending metric,” and supportive of strong free trade and economic development.

Yancey serves on the board of Emily’s Place in Plano. He is also a board member of the Blue Sky Foundation, which uses the game of tennis to thank U.S. troops and their families for the sacrifices they make on a daily basis. Yancey is a prior co-owner of the WNBA Dallas Wings, having moved the team from Tulsa to its current home in Arlington.