WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department fought a fire at a mobile home Tuesday afternoon.

According to WFFD Fire Investigator Jody Ashlock, firefighters were called to a trailer community on Martha Lane Tuesday, November 28, around 1 p.m. for a structure fire.

At the scene, they found fire and smoke coming from a single-wide trailer and worked quickly to contain the blaze.

Firefighters said the trailer fire appears to have been started by an electrical short, but the investigation is ongoing.

The American Red Cross was called to assist the victim and his three dogs who lived at the home.

No injuries have been reported. At this time, the extent of the damage is unknown.