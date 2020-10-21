Resident on Bluff St. reports man shot; police find gun, spent shell but no victim

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police officers received a report of a gunshot victim, and evidence of a possible shot fired, but still have not found a victim as of Tuesday, Oct. 20.

Police officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Bluff Street about 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, after a man called and said his friend had been shot in the leg by the friend’s wife.

He told officers on arrival that the victim’s girlfriend had taken him to the hospital. He said he had been inside and heard a gunshot so stepped outside and his friend yelled that he had been shot by his wife.

He also told officers he saw his friend’s wife walking back to her home on 21st Strett.

Police checked with the hospital, but there were no reports of any gunshot victim coming in.

Officers then talked to a woman at the house on Bluff Strett, Tarsha Simms.

They said she told them there were no guns in the house, and gave officers permission to go inside to check.

Officers said Simms sat down on a couch, and an officer saw the handle of a gun sticking out from under a cushion. They told Simms to get off the couch and said she got up and reached for the gun.

Officers restrained her and put her in handcuffs.

They said she told them it was only a bb gun, but officers said it was a Smith and Wesson 9 mm and had a live round in the chamber and three rounds in the magazine, and records showed it was stolen.

Officers also found a spent casing in the street.

Simms was charged with theft of a firearm.