Resident wins $50,000 playing United Supermarket Monopoly games

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
One resident is $50,000 happier after she won big playing games while shopping.

One resident is $50,000 happier after she won big playing games while shopping.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One resident is $50,000 happier after she won big playing games while shopping.

Customers can shop, save and win thousands of dollars with United Supermarket’s Monopoly games.

That’s what happened to Traci Barry who said she was not expecting this one bit.

“I was pretty emotional when I got the phone call that I won and for two days I was just really emotional, just overwhelmed by the excitement of it all,” Barry said.

Barry said after tithing, she will put the money toward completing the remodeling of her house, a project she has been working on for the last two years.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

July 23 2021 05:30 am

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News