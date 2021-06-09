Resident wins $50,000 playing United Supermarket Monopoly games

One resident is $50,000 happier after she won big playing games while shopping.

Customers can shop, save and win thousands of dollars with United Supermarket’s Monopoly games.

That’s what happened to Traci Barry who said she was not expecting this one bit.

“I was pretty emotional when I got the phone call that I won and for two days I was just really emotional, just overwhelmed by the excitement of it all,” Barry said.

Barry said after tithing, she will put the money toward completing the remodeling of her house, a project she has been working on for the last two years.