WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls resident with more than 70 unpaid citations for weeds, rubbish, and items stored in his yard pleaded no contest to the charges today and the judge cleared the fines with jail time served today.

After John Mackey, 56, first pleaded guilty then changed it to no contest when the judge offered that option, each of the charges were read and pleaded to, and his fines were converted to time served in jail and he was released.

Each of the sentences were made concurrent, so his jail time has taken care of all of them.

But Wichita Falls Municipal Court Judge Larry Gillen warned Mackey that after his release from jail, he better “get cracking” on getting the yard on Monroe cleared of rubbish and items because with the jail now fully staffed and Covid-19 restrictions ended, he would end up back in jail quickly if he does not begin clearing the rubble.

The judge told Mackey the purpose of citing him over and over was to get compliance with the law, not to bring in more than $40,000 of revenue for the city from the fines that piled up in 2020.

When asked how he intended to clear his lot on Monroe Mackey said he would take it to a scrap yard.

Mackey spent six days in jail, and that jail time was taken in lieu of paying the fines