Residential child care facility being built in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texas Family Initiative (TFI) has announced it has purchased a 16,000 square-foot property in the Wichita Falls area with the intention of creating a residential child care facility to serve high-needs youth in out-of-home care in the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services Region 2.

TFI will be hosting an outdoor tour and informative event at 1 p.m. Friday, October 29, to talk about how this new residential treatment facility will benefit local children in foster care and the entire Wichita Falls community.

Joining this event will be State Representative James Frank, our local state representative and Chairman of the House Human Services Committee.

In his capacity as Chairman, he has fought for major reforms to the Department of Family and Protective Services. Of particular note, Representative Frank spearheaded legislation that transitioned the state’s foster care system to a community-based care model.

The building – located at 917 Midwestern Parkway – will incorporate state-of-the-art technology to best serve children requiring out-of-home care. Additionally, this new facility will also deliver many great high-level career opportunities to the Wichita Falls area.

The facility will benefit local, vulnerable children served by 2INgage, a Program of TFI in partnership with New Horizons.

2INgage is the single source continuum contractor providing foster care case management, kinship and family reunification services to youth and families in 30 counties, including Wichita Falls, Abilene and Brownwood.