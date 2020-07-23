Residents concerned COVID-19 quarantines cause financial burden

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Texoma family is expressing frustration about what they call extended quarantines due to COVID-19.

Burkburnett resident Michelle Thomas is upset with current isolation guidelines and the financial burden on her family.

Thomas’ husband tested positive on July 3 and since then neither of them has been able to work and their family has been stuck inside and that’ll be the case until her husband tests negative two times, something Michelle said is a growing pain.

In addition to the stress of getting to one’s healthiest self after a positive COVID-19 test result, one family said they are feeling the weight on their pockets after being under quarantine.

“I have already drained my savings covering the two weeks we have been out of my income and his side money,” Thomas said.

Health officials said they understand the financial strain of not being able to go out and work.

That’s why they have partnered with some community resources to assist those affected on a case by case basis.

That includes nonprofits like the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank, Catholic Charities and Interfaith Ministries.

Michelle Thomas’ husband Michael tested positive for the virus at his job almost three weeks ago but she said despite not having any symptoms her husband and herself haven’t been able to go back to work.

“The CDC, the current data, they updated it Friday, July 17, they are not recommending people to retest because they have data that people are continuing to test positive for weeks and possibly months,” Thomas said.

However, Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health Director Lou Kreidler said adequate studies have not been done to prove definitively that those people are not contagious.

“What we know is if an individual continues to test positive that they have a viral load in their system that is high enough that they then test positive,” Kreidler said.

Kreidler said there are two different ways a person can be cleared.

The first being 14-day quarantine and subsided symptoms for people who work by themselves, but for people like Michael who works in a crowded environment, two negative results are required at the end of their 14-day quarantine period.

“That is CDC guidance and it is considered the gold standard for clearing an individual from quarantine,” Kreidler said.

But that gold standard is something Michelle said leads to an unnecessary, prolonged quarantine. One that’s leaving her family of six indoors until a negative results come back.

Michael received his first negative test Tuesday and went back this morning to get tested again. He’s expected to get those results Thursday and if he tests negative he is clear but his family won’t be clear until seven days after the first negative test.