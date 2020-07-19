Residents cruise downtown WF in honor of slain Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Dozens took to the streets in honor of slain Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen.

Guillen went missing in April and a tragic ending came June 30 when her remains were found in a field near the Leon River. The cruise serves as a tribute to her life. Texomans gathered at Moreno’s Detailing with a purpose.



“We as a Hispanic culture, we are her voice. We are here to defend and to fight justice for her,” cruiser AnaLaura Aguilera said.

Guillen, a specialist in the Army stationed at Fort Hood, was killed after reporting sexual harassment by a superior officer. Starting on Indiana avenue and continuing onto Jacksboro Highway, cruisers did not forget their purpose for doing so.

“Here we are. The Hispanic race, the Raza, the culture. Here we are to speak her name. Vanessa Guillen. We’re gonna find justice for you. You’re gonna get your justice and we’re gonna get it one way or another,” Aguilera said.

Cruisers said Guillen’s story can be used to highlight even more issues in the Hispanic community and in the military.

“Just like any kind of foreign country, they’re getting murdered over there, they’re getting killed over there. Some of the U.S. brings them over here to give them a fighting chance. That’s what we’re looking for to help us out. Give us a fighting chance,” Moreno said.

“Fort Hood: Y’all need to make something right because this has been going on for so long. Fort Hood’s been under the radar. Fort Hood has been trying to keep it undercover. The government’s been trying to keep it undercover and it’s time to stop,” Aguilera said.

As authorities continue investigating and Guillen’s family mourns her death, cruisers in Wichita Falls and around the country will keep Vanessa Guillen’s name on their minds.