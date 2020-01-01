Residents reflect on the last decade, look forward to the next

Wichita Falls residents are reflecting on monumental moments in their lives in the last decade and are also looking ahead at what the new decade could offer.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls residents are reflecting on monumental moments in their lives in the last decade and are also looking ahead at what the new decade could offer.

For many, there have been ups and downs since 2010 but for others like Midwestern State University junior Mandana Joseph, they are talking about how those have made them stronger.

Joseph said those experiences are what have prepared her to tackle the next ten years of her life as best as she can.

“I went from a heart defect to surgery, I overcame a lot of things over the last decade,” Joseph said. ” Now, I am just looking at the next mountain that I can climb over and say yea I did it.”

Joseph, who also had a tumor removed in 2018, is the only of five children to attend university who said her goal for 2020 is to remain on her university’s president’s list and to continue to make her family in Dominica proud.

Another MSU student said she owes where she is now to God’s mercies and she anxiously anticipates whatever life throws at her this decade and one resident hopes to keep elevating.

“I remember traveling with my family and friends actually accomplish my associate degree and now I am here obtaining my Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing,” MSU student Aileen Church said.

“For this new decade I hope to improve and double up on what I did in the last decade, improve myself in terms of my job and my hobbies,” Wichita Falls resident Gareth Neckles said.

Church said her goal is to get back on the honor roll in school and encourages others to enter this year with an open mind.

Neckles said he encourages folks to keep it real at all times.

For others, growth in their family was the highlight of their decade.

“The birth of my granddaughter (inaudible) Mckenzie, she is the love of my life and has got me wrapped around every little finger she has,” Wichita Falls resident Danny Tenbrink said.

All residents encourage Texomans to use what they have overcome as the source of strength for what lies ahead for them this year and the next.