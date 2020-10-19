Residents report graveside memorials damage at Sacred Heart Cemetery

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Local residents have voiced concerns on social media over the weekend about graveside memorials damaged at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Residents have reported that lights, trinkets, crosses, and graveside memorials have been vandalized and thrown in the garbage at the Sacred Heart cemetery located on Santa Fe Street in Wichita Falls.

In an email sent to our newsroom, a viewer stated that the Sacred Heart Cemetery removed all statues, flowers, rosaries, and anything that was not attached to a headstone off of gravesites. The church did not reach out to the families before the items were removed and many were unaware until photos surface on social media.

















We have reached out to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church and are awaiting a response.