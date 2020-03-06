Residents stocking up on items in fear of Coronavirus

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Hand sanitizer, toilet paper, paper towels, and water bottles are running low nationwide as people rush to stock up in fear of the Coronavirus.

“I think anytime you have a disease or a virus that’s new and unknown and they’ve seen what’s happened in other countries and for us in some parts of the country here in the U.S.,” Wichita County Public Health District’s Director of Health Lou Kreidler said. “Especially in Seattle that people become concerned and they panic and they think that about the things they would need.”

Water bottles are also in short supply amid the growing concern of the Coronavirus getting into the city’s water supply.

However, Wichita Falls Utilities Operations Manager Daniel Nix said there is nothing for people to worry about.

“We have seven different steps that we take the water through required by the state of Texas,” Nix said. “The most important is disinfection. We want to eliminate those viruses and bacteria that can cause disease that exists already out in the environment.”

Nix said viruses in the city’s water are possible but it’s unlikely.

“That’s why you have water treatment and so our entire process, processes are put together to ensure those viruses are inactivated before it gets to your tap for consumption,” Nix said.

People really don’t need to stock up on anything, according to Kreidler, but they should have an emergency preparedness kit handy just as they would for a natural disaster.

“In our preparedness program we talk about having a preparedness kit and as part of that we do talk about having a supply of water and those essential items,” Kreidler said. “An extra two week supply of your medication.”

By following this plan of action, Kreidler said she believes you will be prepared if the Coronavirus comes knocking at your door.

Walmart’s corporate communications manager released this statement in regards to the Coronavirus:

“We continue to monitor the development of the Coronavirus situation globally, and are closely following official recommendations while working with our suppliers to understand and mitigate any supply chain disruptions. Providing customers with the products they want and need remains our focus.” Walmart Corporate Communications Manager Payton McCormick

If you would like to see the full list of what needs to be in your preparedness kit, click here.