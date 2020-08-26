Residents urged to ‘Fill the Titan’ ahead Clear the Shelters

We are just three days away from the nationwide pet adoption drive, Clear the Shelters, and as always to help toward this initiative Nissan of Wichita Falls has been urging residents to Fill the Titan.

Emily’s Legacy Rescue founder and President Kimber Hopkins said the rescue is just one of many animal shelters that will be benefitting from Nissan’s Fill the Titan.

It can add more expense to the fosters and it helps them out but it also helps us out at the kennels with having nine dogs out here because they will go through a medium-sized bag, in about a day and it helps to keep them fed

Hopkins said it also benefits the cats and kittens. Through this, the animals can stay healthy for the ultimate purpose of getting them adopted.

“It’s helping animals in our community, it is a community problem that we have with unwanted animals,” Hopkins said. “You’re helping many rescues in shelters especially our foster-based rescues and of course here at the pupperosa with the animals that are in need.”

So to do its part, Nissan’s General Sales Manager Moses Reyna said Nissan wants residents to help them load up a Titan with pet food to distribute to area shelters that are serving as a safe space for our furry friends.

“Nissan has been in our backyard for a very very long time and so we feel like it’s a good mix to put together a great community and a great dealership and really try to make the most of it,” Reyna said.

Reyna said he is a pet owner as are many employees at the dealership and believe this is just the right thing to do.

Saturday is the last day for you to drop off your donation that same day is Clear the Shelters.