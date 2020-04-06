Residents urged to remain vigilant despite COVID-19 recoveries

There are now 48 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Wichita County and health officials said all of us should still follow guidelines set in place to lower the spread of the virus while they’re still very thankful six patients have now recovered.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) There are now 48 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Wichita County and health officials said all of us should still follow guidelines set in place to lower the spread of the virus while they’re still very thankful six patients have now recovered.

Health officials are working countless hours as they battle the COVID-19 pandemic, though the number of confirmed cases is gradually increasing, residents can find some comfort in those individuals who have survived the virus.

“As positive as it is that we have individuals that have recovered, we still have individuals of those 48 who are ill,” Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health Director Lou Kreidler said.

Kreidler said recovery of a person with COVID-19 is case by case.

“It really just depends on that person, how serious their infection was to begin with, we have a broad range of individuals who had very mild mild symptoms and then we have individuals who have been very sick,” Kreidler said.

Of the 48 cases in the county, six residents have proven to not be infectious and have been cleared from quarantine however Kreidler reminds residents to not undermine the seriousness of the virus.

“We really want people to not let their guard down and to understand that we still have covid in our community and remember that we need to remember have shelter in place for that reason so that we can stop the infectivity of the disease,” Kreidler said.

MSU Medical Director Dr. Keith Williamson said health professionals are being hopeful about the future of each recovered individual.

“We expect there to be immunity, how long it lasts is the question, is it going to be a few weeks, months or years or a lifetime,” Williamson said. “I think the things to point out is Wichita Falls is in the acceleration phase of this virus, we’re gonna see more and more cases at the end of every week and how successful we are at practicing social distancing, hand washing and all the other interventions are gonna determine how fast we climb up that curve.”

Everyone is encouraged to do their part in protecting themselves and those vulnerable in our community.