WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The resignation agreement between the Wichita Falls Independent School District and outgoing Superintendent Michael Kuhrt has been obtained by Texoma’s Homepage.

Our newsroom obtained the resignation agreement under a Freedom of Information Act request sent Monday morning, April 11, 2022, and released to us shortly before 6 p.m. the same day.

The agreement was signed by WFISD Board of Trustees President Mike Rucker and Kuhrt on Sunday, April 10, 2022.

The agreement also included a letter of recommendation from Board of Trustees President Mike Rucker.

According to the agreement, Kuhrt’s resignation goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. on June 30, 2022.

If Kuhrt becomes employed with an employer partnered with the Texas Teachers Resignation System, TRS Employer, before June 30, the resignation date will be the day before he starts his new position and his salary and benefits with the district will end.

If Kuhrt is still employed with the district by June 10, 2022, the district will pay Kuhrt $10,000 of deferred compensation in accordance with his contract when which can be found within the agreement.

In addition, Kuhrt is expected to receive $40,000 as a retention bonus payment. Kuhrt will also receive a $20,000 payment that represents a retirement plan contribution.

Over $42,000 is also expected to be paid for unused vacation days.

Kuhrt does not have to repay the district tuition, fees, or costs related to Kuhrt’s pursuit of a doctorate degree from the University of North Texas.

All in all, Kuhrt is expected to receive more than $110,000.

Kuhrt will also be allowed to present his daughter, who is graduating at the end of the school year, with her high school diploma at her commencement ceremony.

See below to read the full agreement: