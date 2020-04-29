Restaurants return to curbside service after Wichita County-Wichita Falls rescinds Live Safe, Work Safe order

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Under Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s new order, local restaurants that opened their doors for dine-in last weekend will now have to do only curbside or take out orders until Friday.

But that doesn’t seem to be a big problem for some restaurants.

“We opened up as soon as local officials said we could. And the second that the state said that that was not gonna be acceptable we went ahead and followed those guidelines,” Pioneer of Texas general manager JD Chaney said.

Restaurants that opened their seating this past weekend like Pioneer of Texas and Texas Best BBQ & Burgers, have had to close their doors just as quickly, to be in compliance with the state’s order. But thankfully for them, business has been steady.

“We opened up for dine-in on Saturday morning. And we had a pretty good crowd but still, I would say 80% to 90% of the people were still doing curbside,” Texas Best owner Troy Collier said.

And there were plenty of curbside orders for both restaurants as they continued to serve their customers throughout the shelter in place ordinance.

“We got a lot of staff that are relying on this income,” Chaney said. “We’re just rolling with the punches and we’re gonna continue to do what we can to stay open and get this economy back and stimulated.”

“Curbside business has been good for the last three or four weeks. We’re gonna stay with curbside until Friday morning,” Collier said.

And Friday is the day that these restaurants are looking forward to so they can open their buildings and get back to dine-in business.

“Pioneer has been serving this community for a long time. And we are very excited to get back open and to continue to serve our community,” Chaney said.

“We’re all set to go. And we’d sure like everybody to come by and see us,” Collier said.

Along with restaurants, other businesses that can open on Friday are retail stores, movie theaters and malls.

