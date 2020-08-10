Retired Air Force resident files for WF District 5 City Council

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — All four races on the November ballot for Wichita Falls City Council now have at least one candidate running.

The most recent to file is Tom Taylor, 76-year-old retired Air Force and civil service.

He is running for District 5, now held by Steve Jackson.

Jackson has said he has not yet decided if he is going to run for a second term.

Taylor stated he has been a resident of the district for 35 years.

There are four city races on the November ballot, Mayor and Districts 3, 4 and 5.

Districts 3 and 4 are the only contested races so far.

Incumbent Jeff Browning in District 3 is being challenged by Mel Martinez and in District 4, incumbent Tim Brewer is being challenged by Jason Hester.

The city of Wichita Falls website is updated with all filings.