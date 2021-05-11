Retired JP faces threat of assault with a jar of mayonnaise

WICHITA CO., TX (KFDX/KJTL) — An Electra man with more than 50 arrests going back to the late ’80s is now in jail on a $100,000 bond for threatening to assault a retired justice of the peace with a jar of mayonnaise in a grocery store.

Charles Williams is charged with retaliation by threat.

Charles Williams Wichita County Jail booking photo from 2021

A warrant was issued in March for Williams, who then was in a halfway house in The Metroplex, and Williams was booked into Wichita County Jail on March 7, 2021.

The affidavit says a retired Wichita County Justice of the Peace in Iowa Park reported receiving multiple threats by phone from Williams.

The former judge said other past calls had resulted in retaliation charges filed against Williams, and the judge had presided over hearings and Williams was still angry about them.

Iowa Park police officers traced the calls to a halfway house in The Metroplex. Officers listened to recordings of calls and said Williams referred to his past charges in the JP’s court. Electra Police said Williams called them and admitted making threatening calls.

In one call, police said Williams told the JP if they met in the grocery store, he would hit him in the head with a jar of mayonnaise. Williams also threatened to contact his Aryan Brotherhood friends about the JP and a former Electra police chief.

Among Williams’ many previous arrests or convictions are numerous assaults, criminal mischief and stalking.