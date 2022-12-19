WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After serving for nearly 25 years, Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom is hanging up his robe.

Gossom served as a Wichita County Commissioner for nearly a decade before taking on the role of county judge.

In his time in office, Gossom was instrumental in getting the new law enforcement center built, as well as dealing with something brand new that caught all by surprise, the COVID-19 pandemic.

A retirement party was held at the Wichita County Courthouse where Gosom said he’s thankful for all the help he’s received over the year.

“If you’ll listen to those folks around you, the people, and work with them, life goes much better. And I was lucky to get a lot of good help and advice over the years from various department heads and elected officials and it made everybody’s job easier,” Gossom said.

Gossom’s last day will be December 31. The new Wichita County Judge Jim Johnson will be sworn in and take over.