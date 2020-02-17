Retreat aims to help with PTSD

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Post traumatic stress disorder is something that millions of veterans suffer with every day. The Patterson Veterans Freedom Retreat aims at helping veterans improve their daily lives.

The retreat takes place at Coyote Ranch Resort over the course of a week.

Patterson Auto Group owner Harry Patterson teams up with the National Veterans Wellness and Healing Center in Angel Fire, New Mexico to get the best help to everyone.

NVW Program director Markus Podell has been through the program and knows how effective it can be.

“I always remember their face the first day versus their face the last day. And there’s always a huge significance, especially in the eyes and what you see is people processing their trauma in a healthy way and the right environment,” Podell said.

Participants start the day off with a welcoming ceremony by members of the public. But Podell said once the welcome is over, they endure 7 days of intense but healing work.

The main goal is for veterans to have the tools to deal with post tramatic stress in new ways after the retreat ends.