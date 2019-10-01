Revisions to animal ordinances presented to WF city council

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For the past few months, city leaders in Wichita Falls have discussed making some big changes to the animal ordinance that will affect every pet owners in town.

During this morning’s city council meeting, councilors heard the revisions as well as comments from the public.

The councilors did not give approval of the ordinances.

While there were many in favor of the changes, there were still some that were outwardly against them.

The last time major revisions were made to the Wichita Falls animal Ordinance was 10 years ago.

Over the course of the past year, the health district has made a total of 27 revisions to the ordinance before presenting the latest version to city councilors.

Some of the changes include restrictions on animals riding in the back of pick-up trucks, having microchip and spay and neuter requirements in certain instances.

Health director Lou Kreidler said the revisions have been made to provide a standard of security cities like Wichita Falls have already adopted.

“You know, we know that probably 9 out of 10 individuals are responsible pet owners, but we have to have rules in place to be able to protect the animals and to protect other citizens,” Wichita County Public Health District Director of Health Lou Kreidler said.

City councilors will revisit the revisions made to the animal ordinance before granting approval at their next regular meeting on October 15.