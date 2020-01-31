Reward of up to $5,000 offered for Houston fugitive wanted for child trafficking

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) – The Texas Department of Public Safety has added Willie James Brumfield, 20, to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive list.

A cash reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to his capture.

Brumfield is wanted for trafficking of a child, compelling prostitution, aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and evading arrest or detention.

Brumfield has been wanted since March 2018, when he absconded from his last known address in Houston.

He is known to frequent areas on the west side of Houston, as well as areas in northeastern Fort Bend County.

Brumfield also has ties to the New Orleans area. Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering a separate reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to Brumfield’s charging and/or arrest.

Brumfield is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds.

For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, see his wanted bulletin.