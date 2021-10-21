Reward offered for information on recent MSU vehicle burglaries

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department Crime Stoppers is asking the community for help identifying the suspects after multiple vehicles were broken into at a parking lot on the campus of Midwestern State University.

According to Detective William Love of the MSU Police Department, numerous vehicles were burglarized on lot 16, west of Sundance Court Apartments on the MSU Campus on Sunday, October 17, between 4:11 a.m. and 4:45 a.m.

Detective Love said a review of surveillance video reveals at least six individuals arrived in an older model black, extended cab Dodge pickup truck, with dark tinted windows.

Detective Love said the truck backed into a parking spot along the fence on the north side of the lot and six individuals exited the truck.

According to police, the individuals appear to have attempted entry into almost every vehicle on the lot and apparently stole items from at least five of them.

If you have any information on this crime, you’re urged to call WFPD Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of these unknown suspects.