REWATCH: Voice For The Voiceless special with WF Mayor Stephen Santellana

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — On September 30 the final chapter of the digital series Voice For The Voiceless aired on Texoma’s Fox and Texoma’s Homepage.

This chapter was a special sit down interview with current Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana and Melanie Townsend.

As the world witnesses growing unrest in response to acts of violence, ignorance and systemic oppression, launched a series called Voice for the Voiceless where we open up the dialogue for people who have been and continue to be victims of discrimination in our community.

Our hope is for people to gain insight into other people’s perspectives, create discussions, make people aware of an ongoing problem and inevitably create a closer community.

If you would like to share your voice on discrimination happening in Texoma, please email us at VFTV@kfdx.com.

The previous chapters of VFTV are available to watch here and under the community tab on Texoma’s Homepage.