Rib Crib offering new essential pantry service

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – Restaurants around town are adjusting what they offer while they also change how they conduct business during the pandemic.

A new program at Rib Crib allows people to pick-up their favorite pantry staples without going to a grocery store.

They will now offer essential items like toilet paper, gloves and grocery staples such as milk and eggs. You can even buy hamburger patties and one pound brisket.

They say this might help alleviate some of the crowding in big grocery stores.

“Just different things so that people don’t have to go to Walmart or Market Street or some of these other places with hundreds of people running around everywhere,” Rib Crib manager Jason Peel said. “It’s kind of one or two people in here at most. So it makes it a little bit better for not being around everybody.”

Rib Crib offers over 30 grocery items along some fresh vegetables.



They want to be able to provide for the public during this time since they have access to a strong supply chain of smoked meats and home style sides.

You can even order those items when placing your food order or on their website here.