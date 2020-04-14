1  of  2
Breaking News
One new confirmed case of COVID-19 in Comanche Co., total now 52 First confirmed COVID-19 case in Wilbarger Co.
1  of  2
Live Now:
White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing KFDX 3 News at 6 p.m.
1  of  16
Closings & Delays
2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Southside Youth Senter THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner The Museum of North Texas History Urban Air

Rib Crib offering new essential pantry service

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – Restaurants around town are adjusting what they offer while they also change how they conduct business during the pandemic.

A new program at Rib Crib allows people to pick-up their favorite pantry staples without going to a grocery store.

They will now offer essential items like toilet paper, gloves and grocery staples such as milk and eggs. You can even buy hamburger patties and one pound brisket.

They say this might help alleviate some of the crowding in big grocery stores.

“Just different things so that people don’t have to go to Walmart or Market Street or some of these other places with hundreds of people running around everywhere,” Rib Crib manager Jason Peel said. “It’s kind of one or two people in here at most. So it makes it a little bit better for not being around everybody.”

Rib Crib offers over 30 grocery items along some fresh vegetables.

They want to be able to provide for the public during this time since they have access to a strong supply chain of smoked meats and home style sides.

You can even order those items when placing your food order or on their website here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News