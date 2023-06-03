HENRIETTA (KFDX/KJTL) — A new one-stop shop for all your marine, on-road, off-road sales, service and accessories is available in Henrietta, and they’re needing more help.

The Clay County Chamber of Commerce marked the grand opening of H.E. Powersports on Saturday, June 3 with a ribbon cutting.

Officials with Herb Easley bought the former C & S Fun Center location in June 2021 and construction began on the 12,000 square foot building in fall 2022.

Herb Easley Powersports is the largest full line powersports store between Oklahoma City and Dallas-Ft.Worth.

They are the local can-am on-road, off-road and Sea Doo dealer of North Texas with a full line of accessories and service. They’re also the North Texas exclusive dealer of Alumacraft and Manitou Pontoon and Tritoon Boats.

Sales Manager Gary Haynes said they have four full-time technicians on staff, but because of their growth, they’re looking to hire more people.

“For the month of April, we had a record month, selling between 40 and 50 units. Our growth just continues month after month growing, so we’re looking for additional help,” explained Haynes.

They are hiring in all departments, and to apply, you can go to their website or apply in person at 1870 U.S. Highway 287.

The store is open Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m..