Ribbon cutting for Lake Wichita boardwalk to be held Friday morning

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A ribbon cutting ceremony for the new boardwalk at Lake Wichita will be held Friday, July 10 at 10 a.m.

The boardwalk can be found near the Lake Wichita spillway off of Kemp Boulevard.





Henry Florsheim, President and CEO of the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce, mentioned in his Chamber Chatter update on Facebook more expansions happening to Lake Wichita.

Florsheim mentioned new sections of trails being built from Barnett Road to Seymour Highway as well as a section from Loop 11 connecting to Lucy Park.

Florsheim also mentioned a Veteran’s Plaza the Lake Wichita Group will soon begin working on.

Florsheim said it’s all focused on making a better Wichita Falls.

“Some neat outdoor recreation opportunites [are] happening,” Florsheim said. “Things that are improving the quality of life in Wichita Falls.”