Ribbon cutting held for C.A.M.P. Therapy Center

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce members gathered downtown to celebrate the opening of a new pediatric outpatient occupational therapy practice.

C.A.M.P. Therapy Center will serve children from birth through age 20 who face challenges with things like fine motor skills, visual-motor skills, and sensory processing challenges.

It’s a mission owner Vanessa Halter says is embodied in the name of her practice which stands for creative and meaningful play.

“If you think about occupational therapy and what the occupation of a child is, it’s play. So, we use the term occupations and basically, those are just things you would do every day, from bathing and dressing to working as an adult, but for children, their work is really play,” Halter said.

April is occupational therapy month which is one reason Halter wanted to hold the ribbon-cutting ceremony now.

She came up with her business last year but had to push back the opening due to COVID.

For more information on C.A.M.P click here.