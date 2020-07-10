1  of  2
19 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita Co., total rises to 567
Update: Former Wichita County adult probation officer sentenced; Purchase of a child charge dropped

Ribbon cutting to celebrate Lake Wichita Boardwalk

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After six years of planning and executing, the boardwalk at Lake Wichita is complete and makes its official debut Friday.

Residents are invited to a ribbon cutting to celebrate this addition to the lake.

Many have questioned the 155-foot boardwalk, saying it seems to be more of a pier.

Dave Coleman, Chairperson of the Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee said they built the biggest boardwalk they could with the funds they had available.

“We call it a boardwalk because that’s the traditional name back when there was a pavilion here and this was the center of the entertainment community in Wichita Falls,” Coleman said.

It took about nine months to finish the $1.2 million construction of the boardwalk.

$500,000 of which was from a Texas Parks and Wildlife grant $600,000 from donors and the rest from the 4B board.

In addition to that., $400,000 was used to pay for an Army Corps of Engineer permit and another cost for design.

Coleman said he is aware it is more like a pier but calling it a boardwalk holds sentimental value.

The ribbon cutting kicks of at 10 a.m. Friday, and the mayor will be there.

Since a permit was approved more than 10 people can attend but masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.

