MCALESTER, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — A former Iowa Park man is scheduled to be executed in the death chamber in Oklahoma for the murder of his former girlfriend’s 3-year-old son.

Richard Fairchild, a former resident of Iowa Park who will turn 63 at midnight, was denied clemency by the Pardon and Parole Board in Oklahoma on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

According to prosecutors, on November 14, 1993, which was 29 years ago on Monday, Fairchild had been drinking heavily with his girlfriend, the mother of Adam Broomhall, at her Del City home.

Authorities said when Broomhall woke up crying, Fairchild began to beat the boy, then later burned both sides of his body by pressing him against a wall heater.

Police said later, Fairchild threw Broomhall into a dining table, causing a fatal brain injury.

Fairchild’s attorney argued against the death penalty, saying he grew up in an abusive home and suffered traumatic brain injuries himself from amateur boxing.

Records show Fairchild was issued a driver’s license in 1978 when he lived on Sunset Drive in Iowa Park.

According to records kept by Wichita County, Fairchild had 13 arrests between 1985 and 1992, most of which were for public intoxication.

