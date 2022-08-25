WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A jury made up of 7 men and 5 women returned a verdict on Thursday, August 25, 2022, in the capital murder trial of a man accused of the brutal beating of a 91-year-old woman, leading to her death in April 2019.

Thursday morning in the 30th District Court, the jury found Byron Jack Rickard, 45, of Wichita Falls, guilty of capital murder for Ruby Ditto’s death after she was found lying in her yard on April 28, 2019.

Deliberation began around 9:45 a.m. following closing arguments from Wichita County District Attorney John Gillespie, representing the State of Texas, and Public Defender David Bost, representing Rickard.

Recap of Rickard’s capital murder trial

The jury deliberated for about an hour before reaching a guilty verdict. They will now move on to the sentencing phase, which will either be life in prison or the death penalty under Texas law.

This is a breaking news story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as they become available.