“Ride and Seek” scavenger hunt aims to promote cycling safety

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—After receiving the bronze bike-friendly designation back in 2019, officials with “Bike Wichita Falls” are looking to expand that designation to silver. In order to move up in the designation “ranks,” certain criteria have to be met, which is why they will be holding “Ride and Seek” this weekend.

It will be a family-friendly event aimed at raising awareness when it comes to cycling safety as well as providing the space and opportunity for families to get out and bike as a family.

“Bike Wichita Falls” co-chair, Becky Raeke said this event isn’t just for cyclists though, and said anybody can come out, even if you want to ride your scooter or throw on some skates and participate.

“Part of that is providing opportunities for people to ride their bikes, education, learning how to ride safely with other people on a trail, how to pass people on a trail, so everyone kind of gets along and learns to co-exist a little better,” Raeke said.

The event is from 11 am to 1 pm on Saturday, April 10th at the Lake Wichita Circle Trail, it is free to the public.

