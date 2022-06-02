WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Those who work and reside at Sheppard Air Force Base may soon have access to rideshares and food delivery options previously unavailable to them.

2d Lt. Ebony Bryant, Public Affairs Officer with Sheppard AFB, said the 82nd Security Forces Squadron will bein processing base access requests for app-based rideshare and food delivery service employees.

Approved app-based services include:

Uber

Uber Eats

Instacart

Lyft

Door Dash

Grubhub

2d Lt. Bryant said the first 100 approved applicants will receive a 60-day pass after being vetted to conduct app-based business on the installation at any given time.

A policy instituted by Sheppard AFB in 2018 prohibited rideshare programs from serving potential customers on base.

The 82nd Security Forces Squadron Visitor Control Center is the central hub for issuing app-based employee passes and can be contacted at (940) 676-7441.