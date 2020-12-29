Rider 5A State Quarterfinal game rescheduled due to weather concerns

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The UIL 5A Division II playoff game between the Rider Raiders and the Lubbock Cooper Pirates has been rescheduled due to weather conditions forecasted.

The matchup between these District 3-5A rivals will now be played on Friday, January 1 at 4 p.m. at Dick Bivins Stadium in Amarillo.

The game was originally scheduled to be played on New Year’s Eve in Abilene, but rain and sub-freezing temperatures are currently forecasted for Thursday.

Tickets will be $10 at the gate. District 3-5A passes and THSCA passes will be accepted.

This will be the sixth time the Raiders and the Pirates have faced each other since 2018, meeting once in the regular season and again in the postseason each of the last three seasons.

The Raiders have only been victorious against the Pirates once, defeating them 38-35 in their 2018 playoff matchup after losing to them in the regular season earlier in the year.

Rider fell to Lubbock Cooper 25-24 earlier in the season, denying the Raiders their first district championship since 2008.

The winner of this game will continue to the State Semifinal game.