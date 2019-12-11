Rider alumnus wins big by finishing ultramarathon in Florida

Justin Dickey, a 2010 graduate of Rider, competed in the Daytona 100 Mile Ultramarathon on Saturday.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A Rider alumnus accomplished something really big this past weekend.

Justin Dickey, a 2010 graduate of Rider, competed in the Daytona 100 Mile Ultramarathon on Saturday.

The race began in Jacksonville Florida and ended in Ponce Inlet Florida which is 10 miles south of Daytona Beach Florida.

There were 279 participants and 67 of them finished the race.

Dickey was the 26th runner to finish with a total time of 24 hours and 52 minutes.

That’s amazing! congratulations Justin!