WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Rider’s Bi-District playoff game scheduled for Friday, December 11 is canceled according to WFISD Twitter account.

Fort Worth North Side was forced to forfeit a game last week due to COVID-19 concerns.

In the interest of student safety, the Ft. Worth Northside game vs. @raiderfball will not be played tomorrow. Rider will advance to the area round of the playoffs. @wfisd_athletics pic.twitter.com/lD6FOMWIj9 — Wichita Falls ISD (@WFISDschools) December 10, 2020

The WFISD announced Thursday afternoon that in the interest of student safety the playoff game will not take place.

Rider advances to the Area round of the playoffs where they will face either El Paso Burges or El Paso Ysleta.