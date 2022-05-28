WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A second group of Wichita Falls Independent School District graduates crossed the stage Friday night and received their high school diploma.

Rider High School graduated Friday at Memorial Stadium. The valedictorian for Rider is Harley Ferguson, and Chloe Mason is the salutatorian.

If you missed Friday’s graduation, watch it below:

Wichita Falls High School students are last to graduate in the WFISD. It will be Saturday at 8 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. The doors open at 7 p.m.

If you’re unable to make it, don’t worry. The graduation will stream live here on Texoma’s Homepage.