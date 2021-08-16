Rider High School students evacuated following another bomb threat

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For the third consecutive day of the 2021-2022 school year, a Wichita Falls high school has received a bomb threat.

Around noon on Monday, August 16, a bomb threat was called in at Rider High School, prompting school officials to evacuate all students.

The bomb threat comes after a total of six bomb threats made at schools within the Wichita Falls Independent School District in the first two days of school alone.

Thursday, Wichita Falls High School received a bomb threat within an hour of the end of the first day of the school year.

The following day, a total of five WFISD schools received bomb threats, including all three high schools as well as Barwise and Kirby Middle Schools.

A suspect was identified in the bomb threats made August 12 and 13, according to WFISD officials.

It is unclear at this time whether the call came from the same source or a copycat.

