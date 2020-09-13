Rider High student inspiring others to get creative through science

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Inspiring others while chasing her passion, that’s what Rider High School student Alexis Nix has accomplished through the nature of science.

“I went to my horses barn and I noticed that there was a lot of algae in the water and I was like is this safe for my horse to drink so I went and I asked my dad whose an environmental scientist if it was safe for him to consume and he was saying no so I wanted to broaden my research on that,” Nix said.

Nix said in order to examine algae you must have the right place to do it.

“You have to find your stock-tanks first to see which ones you can dose and then you have to have a facility like this one where you can run the analysis on how much they actually can consume and how were gonna treat that and how much you need to treat the water and you have to have a good facilitation for that,” Nix said.

That facility being the Wichita Falls Cypress Water Treatment Plant.

The plant makes it possible for this FFA star to create award winning science projects.

“I’m the first person in the Wichita Falls FFA to do science fair project so I wanted to inspire others that FFA really isn’t just about animals there’s so much you can do and make so much out of a project,” Nix said

Now Nix aspires to educate business owners on what’s healthy for their own animals.

“I want to further educate people and let them know what is truly dangerous for their animals to consume so that their businesses sometimes people rely on their business and that’s what they mainly rely on for their livelihood.”

Being a jack of all trades in the science world, Nix thanks her agriculture teachers for getting her out of her comfort zone.

“Being in an AG class really helps in having good AG teachers and I love my AG teachers, they just really help get you involved and knowing what’s going on and wanting you to try new things and pushing you out of your comfort zone,” Nix said.

Getting out of her comfort zone, one science project at a time is now her motivation to help others do the same.