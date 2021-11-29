TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s time for football in December for the four remaining Texoma high school football teams.

All four teams (Rider, Hirschi, Holliday and Windthorst) are now just two wins away from playing in the Texas UIL State Championship game.

All four teams also face a team they’re familiar with. Each team has at least faced their opponent in the playoffs in one of the last two seasons.

For the two remaining Wichita Falls ISD schools, they face district rivals they’ve already played once this season.

All four teams that remain in the playoffs were among KFDX Sports Director Tobin McDuff and Sports Anchor M.J. Baird‘s preseason predictions for which Texoma teams would make deep postseason runs.

Below are matchup details and previews for each state quarterfinal contest on Friday, December 3, 2021:

Class 5A — Rider vs. Lubbock Cooper

7 p.m. Friday, December 3 — Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium (ACU), Abilene, TX

For the fourth consecutive season, Rider will face district rival Lubbock Cooper in the state quarterfinal game after defeating Canutillo 28-7 on November 26.

The Raiders ended their 10-game regular season with a 9-1 record. Their only defeat came on October 15, and you can probably guess what team they played.

The Pirates of Cooper High School have been the proverbial thorn in the side of the Raiders. Rider has played their district rival seven times, losing five of those matchups including every regular-season meeting of the two teams.

But the Raiders have been a thorn for the Pirates too; Rider’s two wins both came in the playoffs, ending the Pirates season and sending the Raiders to the state semifinal game.

The Raiders will attempt to do that again on Friday in Abilene.

Class 4A — Hirschi vs. Springtown

7 p.m. Friday, December 3 — Eagles Stadium, Allen, TX

Despite trailing at halftime, another offensive explosion from the Huskies propelled them to a big win against Dumas, 41-22.

Junior A’Marion Peterson averaged over 10 yards-per-carry and scored three times, and the Huskies put up nearly 500 total yards of offense to find themselves back in the state quarterfinal game for the first time since 2017.

Much like the Raiders, the Huskies will face a district rival in the postseason after seeing them on October 15; however, unlike the Raiders, Hirschi defeated their division rival Springtown Porcupines, 40-30.

The Huskies look to repeat a victory in the former home of Arizona Cardinals QB Kylar Murray Friday at 7 p.m.

Class 3A — Holliday vs. Gunter

7 p.m. Friday, December 3 — Northwest ISD Stadium, Justin, TX

The Holliday Eagles survived an overtime thriller, defeating Bells 21-14 and advancing to yet another rematch for the state quarterfinal game.

The Tigers of Gunter were in the same division as the Eagles until the UIL’s 2020 redistricting. In addition to the many district matchups between these two, Friday’s matchup marks the second time in three seasons these two will meet for the state quarterfinals.

In 2019, it was Gunter who found themselves victorious, defeating the Eagles 27-9 and ending Holliday’s season.

It’s redemption and a chance to head to the state semifinal matchup for the Eagles at Northwest ISD Stadium off Hwy. 114.

Class 2A — Windthorst vs. Albany

7 p.m. Friday, December 3 — Newton Field, Graham, TX

The defending Class 2A State Champion Windthorst Trojans are coming off a strong and decisive victory over Santo, defeating the Panthers 40-7.

They face the undefeated Lions of Albany, who’ve had their way with Texoma teams so far this postseason.

The Trojans are looking to defend their state championship against a Lions team that nearly ended their season in the third round of the 2020 UIL postseason.

After leading a majority of the game, the Lions took a late lead with about 3 minutes left in the game. Down 13-12 and with their season on the line, the Trojans marched quickly down the field and regained the lead, eventually winning 18-13.

The Trojans will be tasked with sending the Lions home for the second year in a row, all with the goal of being crowned state champs for the second year in a row.

Be sure to tune in to Friday Night Football with Tobin and M.J. at 11:35 p.m. for highlights, reactions and recaps of these games in detail.