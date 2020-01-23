Rider HS choir students sing to the tune of Texas All-State honors

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Rider High School has something big to sing about after three choir students earned the highest honor a Texas music student can: Texas All-State.

They’re the only WFISD music students out of band, choir and orchestra.

They said good things come in threes, and Rider High School choir students Angelica Concepcion, Ashton Mastalsz and Rebekah Woodward are proving that.

“One of the most prestigious choirs in Texas, in the United States,” Concepcion said.

Concepcion said that about the Texas Music Educators Association all-state honors.

“We practice it for a few months and then we go through different audition stages and the first one, all these people audition and they cut it down to a smaller group,” Mastalsz said.

From there, two more competitive auditions. Woodward is no stranger to this competitive process.

“It’s really just like surreal to be able to make the choir and much less do it two times,” Woodward said.

Two years in a row and she’s ready to share the music with her friends and fellow all-state Rider Raiders.

“It’s a really really cool experience because you’re singing with like 300 other singers who have worked just as hard as you,” Woodward said.

They’re a part of the small 2.6% of all Texas music students who auditioned to be all-state.

“This is it, this is the pinnacle of what you can do in high school,” Rider High School choir director Melanie Coons said. “It’s extremely competitive, it’s not for everyone and so we’re always so excited just to even have one.”

Each one bringing their own sound to the table, with their own appreciation for the honor.

“This year I had a lot of stuff to go through, I had surgery on my nose so it was a good experience to kind of get over that and my voice has changed so I’ve learned a lot from that,” Mastalsz said.

“It’s just kind of like breathing to me, I’ve been doing it for so long that it’s just kind of part of my everyday daily routine,” Concepcion said.

“I’ve put all this hard work in and now I get to show what I’ve put out,” Woodward said.

They’ll tune out the nerves and finish this high school chapter on a good note.

All three of these senior Raiders are planning to pursue a college degree in musical fields.

But first, in February they’ll take to the big all-state stage.

Concepcion and Woodward will perform in the mixed choir and Mastalsz will be in the men’s choir.