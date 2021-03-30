Rider NHS set to host annual ‘Payday for Pets’ fundraising event

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Students with the National Honor Society at Rider High School are set to host their annual “Payday for Pets” fundraiser.

The event will take place at the Rider High School Field House, located on Raider Drive, on Saturday, April 10, beginning at 10 a.m. and running until 2 p.m.

Rider’s NHS will be accepting donations to benefit the Humane Society of Wichita County and P.E.T.S. Clinic during that time.

This year, Rider’s NHS will be hosting a drive-by drop-off for those donations.

Cash and checks will be accepted. Checks should be made out to Rider High School.