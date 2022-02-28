WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After nine seasons, eight straight playoff appearances, and the school record for career wins, Rider High School’s head boys basketball coach is stepping down.

Cliff McGuire informed his team Monday, February 28 he will be stepping down as the leader of the Raiders in order to take a position in the family cattle business in Haskell.

The announcement comes one week after the Raiders’ eight straight postseason run came to an end at the hands of Richland on Monday, February 21 in the bi-district round.

McGuire joined the Rider Raiders coaching staff in 2013 after a decade-long playoff drought for the program.

The 2013-14 season, McGuire’s first at the helm, would end up being the only season during his tenure on Cypress Avenue the Raiders missed the playoffs.

The Raiders quickly became a basketball powerhouse under McGuire, making eight consecutive postseason appearances beginning with the 2014-15 season.

During Rider’s first playoff appearance under McGuire, the Raiders advanced to the Regional Quarter Finals, marking the deepest playoff run by the Raiders in school history at that point.

During the 2015-16, McGuire broke his own record, leading the black and gold to the Regional Finals, which remains the deepest postseason run made by the Raiders.

Speaking of records, McGuire holds the record for Rider High School for most wins by a coach (192-102) and highest winning percentage (69.7%). He also lead the Raiders to the school record for most wins in a single season with 32.

The Raiders made it to the regional tournament twice under McGuire, in 2016 and 2019.

During his tenure with the Raiders, Rider swept their district three times.

McGuire coached two All-State players, current Dallas Cowboys wide receiver T.J. Vasher who was honored both in the 2015 and 2016 season, and Lubbock Christian’s Ty Caswell during his history-making, record-breaking 2019 season.

McGuire’s impact on and off the court in the Wichita Falls community will be sorely missed.

From our entire team at KFDX, KJTL, and Texoma’s Homepage, thank you for your time at Rider High School. We wish Coach McGuire and his family the best as they transition to the next season of life.