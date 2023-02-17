WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Rider High School sophomore has been selected to be part of the national symphony.

The Wichita Falls Independent School District announced Friday that Jun Park was selected to be part of the 2023 National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America (NYO2).

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to a statement from WFISD, Jun is one of 24 violin players from the U.S. to be selected through an audition to this prestigious national group.

Sponsored by Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Institute (WMI), the NYO’s musicians will spend most of July in New York City and will perform in Carnegie Hall. Following their time in New York City, they will represent the United States of America on tour in the Dominican Republic. Carnegie Hall and the Weill Music Institute underwrite all expenses for the two National Orchestras and the NYO Jazz Band.

We send our congratulations to Jun and WFISD.