Rider twin sisters earn 5.0 GPA

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Earning a 5.0 GPA in high school is an accomplishment to be singled out or in this rare case, to be doubled out. Twin siblings at Rider did just that.

Lisa and Risha Parmar set a goal long ago to earn a spot in Rider’s academic top 10. They exceeded that goal by finishing high school with a 5.0 GPA to become valedictorian and salutatorian. Lisa said it took a lot of work to get here.

“I spent a lot of nights studying and working with my friends to achieve that grade and doing my homework together,” Lisa said.

Since 2019, 19 WFISD students have earned a 5.0 GPA but Lisa said that wasn’t something she was striving for.

“I just tried to do the best I can so I could get into a good college,” Lisa said.

She said it did feel good that her hard work paid off but the most important thing to her was the things she learned along the way.

“It was good to achieve that physical accomplishment but at the same time it really mattered what we felt like on the inside,” Lisa said. “You actually learned stuff after the four years of studying in high school.”

This journey also brought some friendly competition between the twins.

“We’re competitive like we’re sisters, but we’re sisters before we are students,” Lisa said. “Not really like competitive but more like friends competing against each other.”

As for who is the smarter twin,

“I like to think I’m smarter,” Lisa said.

“I mean, I think we’re both smart in our own ways,” Risha said.

Let’s just say that is still up for debate.

As for what’s next, Lisa is going to study chemistry and Risha is going to study bio-science, both at Rice University in hopes of becoming doctors.